Trump defends attacks on Iran, slams Democrats for "complaining bitterly"

Xinhua) 11:03, March 03, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday defended the attacks on Iran as "very necessary and important," slamming Democrats for "complaining bitterly."

"The Radical Left Democrats, a Party that has completely lost its way, are complaining bitterly about the very necessary and important attack, by the United States and Israel, on Iran," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"What most people understand is that they are only complaining BECAUSE I DID IT and, if I didn't do it, they would be screaming -- Why didn't 'TRUMP' attack Iran, he should do it, IMMEDIATELY?" he said.

Democratic lawmakers have lashed out at the action, arguing that there is no imminent threat and the attack was not authorized by Congress. They also warned that Trump was potentially dragging the United States into another protracted Middle Eastern conflict.

In a post on social platform X on Monday, Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote that the Trump administration's priorities are misplaced. "Donald Trump and Republican extremists are willing to spend billions to bomb Iran. They have done nothing to bring down grocery prices or the high cost of living," he said.

Congress is expected to vote on war powers later this week, with a Senate vote coming as soon as Tuesday.

