U.S. aircraft activity at Portugal's Azores base sparks controversy

Xinhua) 10:09, March 03, 2026

LISBON, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Portugal's government faces growing criticism over U.S. military operations at Lajes Air Base in the Azores following attacks on Iran, with opposition parties and experts questioning whether proper authorization was obtained.

Andre Franqueira Rodrigues, Socialist Party member of the European Parliament and Defense Committee member, criticized Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel's handling of the issue. He said the minister's approach "embarrasses us all" and grants Portugal "a subordination that weakens our negotiating position and offends the institutional and sovereign dignity" of the country.

According to Lusa News Agency, 15 KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft have been stationed for more than one week at Lajes Air Base on Terceira Island, a volcanic island in the Azores archipelago that is approximately 1,500 km west of mainland Portugal in the mid-Atlantic. Thirteen aircraft departed the base on Sunday after the U.S. and Israeli joint attack on Iran starting on Saturday.

The political party Left Bloc in the Azores "vehemently" condemned the U.S. use of Lajes Base for Iran-related operations, criticizing "total submission" to American interests.

Rangel admitted last week that the United States can use Lajes Base for military operations against Iran without notifying Portugal, citing the Portugal-U.S. agreement that allows "tacit authorizations given with relatively short notice."

The Socialist Party requested that parliament summon the foreign minister to clarify the legal framework for recent U.S. force movements at Lajes Base.

In a request submitted to the Foreign Affairs and Portuguese Communities Committee, Socialist deputies stated increased movements at the military base "are of great sensitivity, with doubts remaining about the ultimate purpose of operations in question and respective international legal framework."

Under the Portugal-U.S. Defense Cooperation Agreement, any use of Lajes Base by the United States beyond the framework of NATO or other international organizations supported by Portugal "should be subject to prior authorization."

Socialists stated it would be "relevant to clarify whether Portuguese authorities were previously informed, consulted, or called to authorize such presence, or whether such movements are actually within the Portugal-U.S. Defense Cooperation Agreement scope or conducted under other legal instruments."

Since Feb. 18, U.S. aircraft have intensified their movements at Lajes Base. According to Lusa reports, 12 F-16 Viper fighters, one C-17 Globemaster III military cargo aircraft and one C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft, the U.S. Air Force's largest strategic transport aircraft, have passed through the facility.

Analysts say the controversy highlights tensions between Portugal's NATO commitments and domestic concerns about potential involvement in military operations that may violate international law.

