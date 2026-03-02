Kuwait says several U.S. warplanes crash, crews in stable condition

KUWAIT CITY, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Several U.S. warplanes crashed on Monday morning, and all crew members survived, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said in a statement posted on X.

"Several U.S. warplanes crashed this morning, and all crew members survived," the ministry's official military spokesperson said, adding that the incident occurred earlier in the day without specifying the location or the number of aircraft involved.

He added that authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations following the crash.

"The crews were evacuated and transported to the hospital for medical examination and treatment, and their condition is stable," he said.

According to the statement, direct coordination is underway with "U.S. forces regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, and joint technical procedures are being implemented."

The spokesperson affirmed that the relevant authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

