Mass shooting at U.S. Austin bar leaves 3 dead, 14 wounded

Xinhua) 13:48, March 02, 2026

NEW YORK, March 1 (Xinhua) -- A gunman opened fire at a bar in the southern U.S. city of Austin early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 14 others, with the shooter killed by police, multiple U.S. media outlets reported.

The shooting occurred at a popular beer garden and nightlife destination in the Sixth Street entertainment district of Austin. Officials said the shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. local time (0800 GMT). The suspect was shot and killed by police officers, The New York Times reported.

The shooting occurred in an area where the police and medical personnel patrol regularly on weekends, allowing them to respond quickly, Lisa Davis, Austin's police chief, said in an early morning news conference.

Three people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead at the scene. Fourteen others were taken to the hospital, with three in critical condition.

There is no information about the shooter's identity or motive. Local officials said federal law enforcement is aiding the investigation.

