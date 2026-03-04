Chinese embassy warns citizens in Japan against "bumping assault" risks

Xinhua) 14:18, March 04, 2026

TOKYO, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Embassy of China in Japan on Wednesday issued an alert urging Chinese citizens in the country to stay vigilant against public safety risks, warning of a recent rise in "bumping assault" incidents that have drawn widespread public attention.

In the notice, the embassy said individuals involved in such acts appear no different from ordinary pedestrians. They are reported to operate in crowded areas such as Ikebukuro and Shibuya in Tokyo, as well as Shinsaibashi and Dotonbori in Osaka, deliberately elbowing or forcefully colliding with passersby before quickly blending back into the crowd.

Foreign tourists and vulnerable groups, including women, children and the elderly, are often targeted, sometimes resulting in injuries, the embassy said.

The embassy urged its citizens to heighten their safety awareness, remain vigilant and keep a reasonable distance from strangers in crowded places. In the event of an encounter, victims are advised to preserve evidence, such as taking photos at the scene, identifying nearby surveillance cameras and seeking assistance from witnesses.

They should promptly report the incident to the nearest police station and call Japan's emergency number 119, or seek medical attention for injury assessment, the embassy said, adding that obtaining medical certificates and receipts is recommended as supporting documentation for potential civil compensation claims.

The embassy also reminded its citizens in emergencies to contact local police immediately and to seek assistance from Chinese diplomatic missions in Japan.

