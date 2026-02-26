Int'l community should firmly reject reckless moves of Japanese neo-militarism: Chinese FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:21, February 26, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The international community should firmly reject reckless moves of Japanese neo-militarism, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to questions regarding the latest developments within Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party concerning the loosening of weapons export controls.

"We noted the report and have serious concern over the move. Due to Japan's history of aggression, its moves in military and security areas have been closely watched by its Asian neighbors and the international community," she said.

Mao noted that in recent years, Japan has been revamping its security and defense policies, its officials have clamored for the possession of nuclear weapons, and the country has sought to revise the Three Non-Nuclear Principles and lift restrictions on the export of weapons.

The latest move has once again laid bare the Japanese right-wing forces' ambitions to breach the postwar international order, break free from domestic laws and remilitarize Japan, Mao said.

"The international community needs to stay on high alert and jointly safeguard the outcomes of the victory in WWII and the postwar international order," the spokesperson said.

