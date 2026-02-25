Protesters rally in Tokyo against PM Takaichi's dangerous policy agenda

Xinhua) 13:37, February 25, 2026

TOKYO, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- A large crowd of Japanese people gathered Tuesday evening in Tokyo to protest Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's dangerous push for policies including accelerating constitutional revision, expanding military capabilities and strengthening national intelligence functions, voicing concerns about the country's future direction.

The rally, jointly organized by multiple civic groups, gathered in front of the Second Members' Office Building of the House of Representatives. Participants held signs reading "Oppose constitutional revision" and "Do not release fascism from its cage," while chanting slogans such as "No War."

Noriko Kashikawa, one of the demonstrators, told reporters she "100 percent opposes" Takaichi's policy agenda. She warned that Japan was being steered toward a posture of constant war readiness, arguing that if the country is continually driven toward conflict, "it will ultimately lead to self-destruction."

Kashikawa said Japan should overcome challenges through dialogue and diplomacy rather than enacting laws that hinder communication or fostering an outwardly hardline atmosphere.

Many young people were also seen among the crowd. A university student named Matsubara said she was troubled by the government's recent policy moves, adding that "these policies all appear to be preparations for launching a war." She expressed hope for a government that more accurately reflects the voices of the public.

On Feb. 20, Takaichi reiterated her strong commitment to constitutional revision during a policy speech in parliament, calling for a fundamental strengthening of Japan's defense capabilities, an expansion of exports of lethal weapons and enhanced national intelligence capacity. The remarks have sparked widespread concern and criticism across Japanese society.

