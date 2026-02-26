Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka warns citizens after Chinese national robbed

Xinhua) 13:22, February 26, 2026

TOKYO, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Consulate-General in Japan's Osaka said on Thursday that a Chinese national was robbed on a street in Osaka, urging citizens to avoid traveling to Japan recently in light of a recent deterioration in public security.

According to the consulate, the incident occurred on Wednesday in Sumiyoshi Ward of Osaka city, where the victim was attacked by an unidentified assailant and had a backpack containing 5 million yen (about 32,100 U.S. dollars) in cash stolen. The suspect remains at large.

The consulate said it had immediately lodged representations with local police, calling on Japanese authorities to solve the case as soon as possible and to effectively safeguard the lives and property of Chinese nationals in Japan.

Citing a spate of similar cases recently, the consulate reminded Chinese nationals in its consular district to closely monitor the local security situation, heighten their vigilance and avoid carrying large amounts of cash when going out.

In case of emergencies, the consulate advised citizens to promptly report to the police and contact the Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka for assistance.

