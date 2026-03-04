Home>>
What are the 'two sessions?'
(People's Daily App) 11:16, March 04, 2026
Curious about China's "two sessions?" Here's your quick flashcard-style breakdown: clear, concise and easy to understand. Get up to speed on one of the most important events in China's political calendar.
