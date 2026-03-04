Home>>
China's manufacturing PMI at 49 in February
(Xinhua) 11:07, March 04, 2026
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector stood at 49 in February, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's non-manufacturing PMI drops to 49.4 in January
- China's manufacturing PMI picks up in December, signaling improved economic vitality
- China's manufacturing PMI at 50.1 in December
- China's manufacturing PMI at 49.2 in November
- China's non-manufacturing PMI at 49.5 in November
- China's manufacturing PMI picks up, signaling improved market confidence
- China's manufacturing PMI at 49.3 in July
- China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.1 in July
- Global manufacturing PMI edges down in April, indicating downward pressure on world economy amplified by US tariffs
- China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.4 in April
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.