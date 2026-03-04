China's manufacturing PMI at 49 in February

Xinhua) 11:07, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector stood at 49 in February, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)