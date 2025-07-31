China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.1 in July

Xinhua) 13:56, July 31, 2025

Passengers are pictured aboard a sightseeing tourist train bound for Chengde City in north China's Hebei Province, at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.1 in July, down from 50.5 the previous month, official data showed Thursday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The sub-index for the construction sector came in at 50.6 in July, down from the 52.8 registered a month earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The sub-index for the service sector stood at 50 in July, the data revealed.

Business activity indices in sectors related to railway transportation, air transportation, postal services, culture, sports and entertainment were all above 60 -- indicating a high level of prosperity.

In contrast, business activity indices for industries including real estate and residential services were below the boom-bust line.

Thursday's data also showed that the PMI for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.3 in July.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)