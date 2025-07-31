Home>>
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.3 in July
(Xinhua) 16:04, July 31, 2025
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector stood at 49.3 in July, down 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Thursday.
