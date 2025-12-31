China's manufacturing PMI at 50.1 in December

Xinhua) 13:26, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector stood at 50.1 in December, up 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Wednesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The PMI for large enterprises came in at 50.8, an increase of 1.5 percentage points, while the reading for medium-sized enterprises stood at 49.8, up 0.9 percentage points. The PMI for small enterprises stood at 48.6, down 0.5 percentage points from the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In December, the sub-index for production stood at 51.7, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous month. On the demand side, the sub-index for new orders came in at 50.8, up 1.6 percentage points, according to the NBS.

The supplier delivery time index was 50.2 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, indicating that the delivery time of raw material suppliers in the manufacturing industry continued to decrease.

NBS data showed Wednesday that the PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in December, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous month, returning to expansion territory.

