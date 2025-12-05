China's electronic information manufacturing industry reports steady growth in Jan.-Oct.

Xinhua) 08:51, December 05, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing sector saw steady growth in the first 10 months of 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The value-added industrial output of major companies in the sector expanded 10.6 percent year on year during the period, per the data.

Their combined operating revenues rose 8.3 percent to 14 trillion yuan (about 1.98 trillion U.S. dollars), while total profits increased 12.8 percent to 570 billion yuan.

Major companies in the sector are those with a main annual business revenue of at least 20 million yuan.

From January to October, China produced 1.02 billion smartphones -- up 0.7 percent from a year earlier. Its integrated circuit output reached 386.6 billion units, which was a 10.2 percent year-on-year increase.

This sustained growth comes amid China's continuous efforts to bolster the industry. In September, China rolled out a plan to stabilize the growth of the electronic information manufacturing sector from 2025 to 2026, setting the target of about 7 percent for the average added-value growth rate of the computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industries.

