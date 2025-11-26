Manufacturing industry thriving in Wuhu, E China

Xinhua) 08:59, November 26, 2025

A technician debugs a smart industrial robot at Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 21, 2025. Wuhu in east China's Anhui Province is a key manufacturing hub, with its manufacturing sector covering 37 out of the country's 41 major industrial categories. Its signature industries include automobiles, green energy, and smart household appliances, each of which generates an annual output value reaching 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars).

The city has also seen a rapid rise in the robot industry in recent years thanks to the development of AI technologies and the city's solid industrial foundation. A state-level robot industry cluster is taking shape here, with more than 300 enterprises contributing to a comprehensive industrial chain worth 40 billion yuan (about 563 million U.S. dollars) in 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows a staff member working at a manufacturing workshop at Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

The city has also seen a rapid rise in the robot industry in recent years thanks to the development of AI technologies and the city's solid industrial foundation. A state-level robot industry cluster is taking shape here, with more than 300 enterprises contributing to a comprehensive industrial chain worth 40 billion yuan (about 563 million U.S. dollars) in 2024. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

A technician debugs a smart industrial robot at Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

The city has also seen a rapid rise in the robot industry in recent years thanks to the development of AI technologies and the city's solid industrial foundation. A state-level robot industry cluster is taking shape here, with more than 300 enterprises contributing to a comprehensive industrial chain worth 40 billion yuan (about 563 million U.S. dollars) in 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A worker assembles an industrial robot at Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 20, 2025.

(Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows a technician debugging an industrial robot at a test workshop of Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

(Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

An AI-powered quality check robot works at a smart factory of Chinese Automaker Chery in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 12, 2024.

(Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

An industrial robot works on an intelligent production line of Zenner Metering Technology Ltd. in Xinwu economic development zone of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 13, 2025.

(Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

Industrial robots work on production lines at a smart factory of Chinese Automaker Chery in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 12, 2024.

(Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an industrial robot at a test workshop at Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

(Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

A technician debugs a smart industrial robot at Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 20, 2025.

(Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

An industrial robot works on an intelligent production line of Wuhu Ecotec Power System Co., Ltd. in Fanchang economic development zone of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 11, 2025.

(Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows the industrial robots at a test workshop of Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

(Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

A worker assembles an industrial robot at Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 20, 2025.

(Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an industrial robot manufacturing workshop at Efort Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

(Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

