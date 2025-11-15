China boosts human resource services for manufacturing industries

Xinhua) 09:55, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a program aimed at enhancing the integrated development of the human resource services industry alongside key manufacturing sectors.

The initiative designates 39 pilot cities to carry out the program, with the goal of fostering synergy in development that will drive job creation and stimulate growth within the manufacturing industry.

The pilot cities, including Beijing, Tianjin and Tangshan, span nearly all provincial-level regions across the country, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The human resource services industry plays a critical role not only in supporting high-quality and full employment, but also in advancing the development of a modern industrial system. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the industry provided more than 50 million instances of professional services to employers on an annual basis, offering tailored solutions to address the specific human resource needs of employers.

Pilot cities are encouraged to focus on key manufacturing sectors such as smart manufacturing, electronic information, new materials, new energy, and biotechnology. It has also been recommended that they explore innovative methods that align industrial upgrading with employment, according to the ministry.

Industrial chain leaders, specialized and sophisticated small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as key human resource service providers are especially invited to participate in the program.

