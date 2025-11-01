Chinese electric tricycles gain popularity overseas

16:42, November 01, 2025

Electric tricycles are assembled in a workshop of an enterprise in Fengxian county, Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo from the WeChat official account of the Information Office of Xuzhou)

Recently, five containers carrying 200 electric tricycles departed from Xishan district, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, making their way to Shanghai Port for shipment to Ecuador.

This marks the first time a motorcycle manufacturing company in Wuxi has exported its products to Ecuador. The electric tricycles produced by this company have already been sold to over 40 countries and regions, with exports reaching nearly 70,000 units this year, a 40 percent increase compared to the previous year.

At the end of 2023, a short video went viral on social media unexpectedly, in which a Chinese woman gifts an electric tricycles to her father-in-law in the United States, and the elderly American man drives the vehicle around his small town, attracting widespread attention with its unique design and iconic notification sound that says "Please be aware, the vehicle is reversing."

This video quickly made electric tricycles a sensation overseas.

From North American neighborhoods to Southeast Asian markets, from South American estates to Central Asian towns, the Chinese-produced electric tricycles are becoming another new symbol of Chinese manufacturing going global.

Fengxian county in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, is known for its booming agriculture, where fruit orchards were once the primary source of income for locals. In the 1980s, pedal-powered tricycles gradually became a common household item to make the transportation of fruits easier.

An American rides a Chinese-made tricycle. (Screenshot of a video clip)

Around 2000, electric scooters quietly emerged. Kang Yunqing, a farmer in Fengxian county with a knack for innovation, traveled to many places to gather motors, batteries, and controllers, eventually modifying a pedal-powered tricycle into an electric one. In 2002, Kang set up an electric vehicle factory. Subsequently, the electric tricycle industry in Fengxian county gradually took off and grew into one of the largest electric tricycle production bases in China.

Today, Fengxian county has developed a comprehensive industrial chain and supply chain system for electric tricycles. The county is home to over 1,000 enterprises engaged in complete tricycle manufacturing and parts and components production, accounting for more than 60 percent of the domestic electric tricycle market and over 95 percent of the motor market. Their products are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.

A reason for the growing preference for electric tricycles among overseas consumers is their cost-effectiveness.

"In the United States, many farm owners are enthusiastic about purchasing electric tricycles. Previously, their main transportation and hauling tools were pickup trucks, which cost over $20,000 each. In contrast, an electric tricycle only costs a few thousand dollars. It is flexible, convenient, and well-suited for short-distance transportation and farm tool handling on farms," said Ni Xiaofeng, general manager of a motorcycle manufacturing company in Wuxi, as he crunched the numbers.

Additionally, apart from the low purchase cost, electric tricycles are powered by electricity, making their operational costs significantly lower than those of fuel-powered vehicles. They also align with the trend of green and eco-friendly development, making them highly popular among overseas users.

In response to diverse demands in the global market, Chinese electric tricycle manufacturers have demonstrated remarkable flexibility and innovation.

Liu Yinhu, head of a company in the electric tricycle industry in Jiangsu, explained that his company already exports products to 15 countries and regions. "We make adaptive modifications for different markets, such as anti-rust treatments and battery range enhancements," he said.

An American rides a Chinese-made tricycle. (Photo from National Business Daily)

From English-language labels to compliance with local safety standards, from anti-rust treatments for tropical regions to battery insulation for cold climates, every detail reflects the meticulousness of Chinese manufacturing.

Beyond electric tricycles, various specialized electric vehicles from China, including delivery vans, sightseeing cars, sanitation trucks, and high-pressure cleaning vehicles, are meeting the needs of global customers across different application scenarios.

The export of Chinese electric tricycles is a vivid example of the transformation and upgrading of Chinese manufacturing. By leveraging cost-effectiveness to enter the market and innovation to secure growth, these Chinese products have not only been revitalized but have also showcased the innovative strength of Chinese manufacturing to the world.

