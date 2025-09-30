China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50 in September

Xinhua) 13:25, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50 in September, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Tuesday.

