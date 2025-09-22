2025 World Manufacturing Convention kicks off in Hefei, China's Anhui
A robot puts candy on a child's hand at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
People view an aerial vehicle displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
People visit the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
People visit the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A child interacts with a robot displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
People visit the ICV (Internet-connected vehicles) and NEV (new energy vehicles) Exhibition Area of the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
People visit a new energy vehicle displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A child interacts with a robot displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
People visit the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
People view an autonomous bus displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A child views an engine displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A child views a subway train model displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A child views plane models displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
People view an aerial vehicle displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
People visit the ICV (Internet-connected vehicles) and NEV (new energy vehicles) Exhibition Area of the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
