2025 World Manufacturing Convention kicks off in Hefei, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:39, September 22, 2025

A robot puts candy on a child's hand at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future", the 2025 WMC kicked off here on Saturday.

People view an aerial vehicle displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

People visit the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

People visit the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

A child interacts with a robot displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

People visit the ICV (Internet-connected vehicles) and NEV (new energy vehicles) Exhibition Area of the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

People visit a new energy vehicle displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

A child interacts with a robot displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

People visit the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

People view an autonomous bus displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

A child views an engine displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

A child views a subway train model displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

A child views plane models displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

People view an aerial vehicle displayed at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

People visit the ICV (Internet-connected vehicles) and NEV (new energy vehicles) Exhibition Area of the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

