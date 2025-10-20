China's industrial output up 6.5 pct in September

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output expanded 6.5 percent year on year in September, official data showed on Monday.

The growth accelerated from a 5.2-percent rise in August, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first nine months of this year, China's industrial output increased by 6.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. dollars).

A breakdown of the data showed that the manufacturing sector's value-added output increased by 7.3 percent year on year last month, while that of mining grew by 6.4 percent. The value-added output of the electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply sector rose by 0.6 percent.

