China's manufacturing sector grows 4.7 pct in sales revenue in first three quarters
(Xinhua) 13:49, October 15, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's manufacturing sector saw a 4.7 percent year-on-year growth in sales revenue during the first three quarters of 2025, accounting for 29.8 percent of total corporate sales revenue, official data showed Wednesday.
The positive performance was driven by policy supports such as tax and fee reductions, according to the State Taxation Administration (STA).
China is making continuous progress to make the manufacturing sector higher-end, smarter, and more eco-friendly, providing significant support for economic growth, the STA said.
