Chinese vice premier urges manufacturing sector shift toward digital, intelligent development

Xinhua) 08:49, November 20, 2025

CHONGQING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for accelerated efforts to advance the digital and intelligent transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing sector, while also emphasizing solid work to promote the innovative development of state-owned enterprises.

Efforts should be made to improve and upgrade traditional industries, foster and strengthen emerging industries, make forward-looking plans for future industries, and develop new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions, Zhang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said during research trips in Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality from Nov. 16 to 19.

Having visited enterprises in sectors such as data services, chemicals, food, metallurgy, automobiles and communication equipment, Zhang noted that advancing the digital and intelligent transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry is an urgent necessity to consolidate the foundations of the real economy.

He stressed the importance of promoting the integration of large AI models with enterprises' R&D design, production and manufacturing. He also noted the need to intensify efforts to strengthen the R&D and iterative development of homegrown industrial software, while enhancing its compatibility with production equipment.

Zhang said that state-owned enterprises should continuously enhance their independent innovation capabilities, cultivate new quality productive forces, and gain new competitive advantages through the deep integration of technological and industrial innovation.

Specific efforts should be made to improve institutional arrangements for state-owned enterprises to promote original innovation, increase the proportion of R&D investment in basic research, and achieve more breakthroughs in core technologies, key generic technologies and cutting-edge technologies, he said.

