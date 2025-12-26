China unveils revised catalogue to channel foreign investment into advanced manufacturing, high-tech and modern services

Global Times) 09:34, December 26, 2025

China has released the catalog of encouraged industries for foreign investment (2025 Edition), a key policy document aimed at further attracting and better utilizing foreign investment, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Approved by the State Council, the new catalogue was jointly issued in full by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM). It will take effect on February 1, 2026, a statement published by the NDRC said.

According to the authorities, the overall revision focuses on channeling more foreign investment into advanced manufacturing, modern services, high-tech industries, energy conservation and environmental protection, as well as into the central and western regions and Northeast China, in line with the central government's decisions on stabilizing foreign investment.

The catalogue is a core component of China's foreign investment promotion framework, serving both as an industrial policy guide and a regional policy instrument.

The 2025 edition contains a total of 1,679 encouraged items, including 100 additions and 131 revisions, while the regional catalogue for the central and western regions and other areas comprises 1,060 items, with 105 additions and 172 revisions, per the statement.

Officials highlighted three major changes in the new edition. First, it places greater emphasis on encouraging foreign investment in advanced manufacturing. New or expanded items have been added in areas such as end products, components and raw materials to help upgrade industrial and supply chains.

Second, the catalogue strengthens support for foreign investment in modern services. New or expanded entries cover business services, technical services, scientific research and service consumption, with the aim of promoting high-quality development of the service sector.

Third, it further encourages foreign investment in the central and western regions, Northeast China and South China's Hainan Province. Based on local resource endowments, comparative advantages and industrial development needs, the scope of encouraged industries in the regional catalogue has been expanded.

The revision process involved extensive consultation. Opinions were widely solicited from foreign-invested enterprises, foreign chambers of commerce, industry associations, experts, government departments and local authorities, as well as the broader public through online consultations.

The NDRC and MOFCOM said they will work with relevant departments to enhance guidance and coordination, ensuring that supporting measures are effectively implemented and that the policy delivers tangible results.

