Stories of High-Quality Development | The silent battle for data security
Narrator: Qiu Junyang, General Manager, Smart Certification Center, China Mobile Internet Co., Ltd.
With telecom and cyber fraud schemes becoming increasingly sophisticated, a single phone call can lead to significant losses.
Six months ago, Ms. Wu, a resident of Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, received a call from someone claiming to be a customer service representative. The caller accurately provided her personal information and, under the pretext of an "insurance deduction," demanded she download an app. As she began to panic, a fraud alert suddenly popped up on her phone screen, prompting her to calm down and hang up immediately.
The timely alert came from an invisible line of defense, a joint protection mechanism built on China Mobile's IDaaS secure foundation for trusted data circulation and its trusted account risk control platform. When a scam call is made, the caller's behavioral pattern instantly triggers a cloud-based joint defense query. The trusted account risk control platform then conducts real-time analysis based on multi-dimensional risk characteristics, issuing warning instructions to the China Mobile Security Assistant on the user's phone to alert them of suspected fraud.
Rather than a fixed program, the dynamic risk identification model deployed in our trusted account risk control platform is an AI system that continuously learns and evolves in real time. By analyzing massive volumes of fraud samples, it constantly refines its decision-making logic, enabling it to identify the latest scam tactics within milliseconds. Most crucially, throughout this entire process, call content, caller identities, and other raw data are never accessed or read. Strictly following the principle of "available but invisible," it protects users' data and privacy.
In ways that often go unseen, digital intelligence technology is building a strong security barrier, giving the public greater confidence and peace of mind in their digital lives.
