Senior CPC official urges high-quality development of social work

January 27, 2026

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a meeting attended by social work department chiefs across the country in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Monday called for efforts to promote high-quality development of social work.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting held in Beijing, which was attended by social work department chiefs across the country.

He stressed the importance of following a socialist path of social governance with Chinese characteristics, improving the social governance system, refining institutions and mechanisms for social work, and enhancing Party building work in emerging sectors.

Cai called for efforts to enhance the coverage of Party organizations and Party work in emerging sectors, and improve Party building in new types of economic and social organizations and among groups in new forms of employment, to strengthen the Party's ability to inspire people and its cohesiveness and influence in these fields.

Also, work should be done to build an efficient governance system with vitality at primary levels, Cai added.

