Stories of High-Quality Development｜Digital empowerment ensures construction workers' timely wage payments

Digital empowerment ensures construction workers' timely wage payments

People's Daily Online) 13:47, February 28, 2026

Narrator: Xiao Hanyu, Chairman, Shenzhen Hengtianji Technology Development Co., Ltd.

The turn of the year is not only a peak period for household consumption but also a key time for many workers to receive their wages and plan their expenses.

In November 2025, through the QR code he used for daily work check-ins, Mr. Ye, a construction worker, received his wages in full just before the holiday. This timely payment not only settled the remaining renovation costs for his hometown home but also gave him the confidence to add the "finishing touches" to his new house.

The biggest pain point in the traditional construction labor market is information asymmetry. Workers often find that attendance is handled casually, but getting paid is a real hassle. This kind of labor management, dependent on personal relationships, creates uncertainty for both project contractors and workers.

Therefore, the first step for our platform was to move away from the old model of person-based project management. By using data to make the entire process transparent, we created a fast-track system for resolving labor disputes.

The QR code Ye mentioned refers to the Jianzhugang intelligent scheduling system we're currently piloting. Here, each worker is assigned a lifelong digital ID. More than just a personal record, it also functions as a credit account. Every on-time attendance and every job completed to high standards is translated into measurable value and added to the worker's credit score.

Records are rights, and data is proof. The data, generated by workers for their benefit, not only safeguards their earnings but also improves management efficiency through AI analysis and data integration. It enhances workers' sense of safety on the job and their sense of belonging in their profession.

Since its launch three years ago, the platform has processed over 1 billion yuan (around $145 million) in labor settlements and helped construction companies reduce costs and improve efficiency by over 15 percent. This data records the real journey of every builder, every drop of sweat they shed, and safeguards the well-being of the families behind them.

