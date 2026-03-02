China opposes British sanctions on Chinese firms under "Russia-related" pretext
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition after Britain imposed a new round of sanctions on Chinese enterprises under the pretext of what Britain calls "Russia-related" issues, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.
The spokesperson emphasized that Britain's actions are unilateral sanctions without basis in international law and without authorization from the United Nations.
Regarding the Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson noted that China has consistently and strictly controlled the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations, stressing that normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be disrupted or affected.
The spokesperson urged Britain to immediately correct its erroneous practices and revoke the sanctions against relevant Chinese entities, adding that China will implement necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
