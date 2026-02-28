Home>>
China reports daily average of 26,000 new businesses in 2025
(Xinhua) 13:12, February 28, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China registered an average of 26,000 newly established enterprises per day in 2025, official data showed on Saturday.
A total of 25.74 million new businesses were set up nationwide last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
