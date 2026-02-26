Production resumes after Spring Festival holiday across China

Xinhua) 09:07, February 26, 2026

A drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows workers cleaning paint residues at a shipbuilding and repairing industrial base in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. As production resumes after the Spring Festival holiday, factories and enterprises across the country are operating at full steam to meet orders and ramp up output. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A worker conducts cutting operation at a production workshop in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 25, 2026. As production resumes after the Spring Festival holiday, factories and enterprises across the country are operating at full steam to meet orders and ramp up output. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A worker operates on a corn oil production line at a food company in Zouping, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2026. As production resumes after the Spring Festival holiday, factories and enterprises across the country are operating at full steam to meet orders and ramp up output. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

A worker carries out grinding operation at a manufacturing base in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 25, 2026. As production resumes after the Spring Festival holiday, factories and enterprises across the country are operating at full steam to meet orders and ramp up output. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows the Haixi Bay Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Industrial Base in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. As production resumes after the Spring Festival holiday, factories and enterprises across the country are operating at full steam to meet orders and ramp up output. (Photo by Yu Fangping/Xinhua)

Workers operate on a production line in Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 24, 2026. As production resumes after the Spring Festival holiday, factories and enterprises across the country are operating at full steam to meet orders and ramp up output. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

