Profits of China's major industrial firms up 0.6 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 10:22, January 27, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms returned to growth in 2025, snapping a three-year streak of declines, with emerging sectors such as equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing serving as major growth drivers.

Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 0.6 percent year on year to nearly 7.4 trillion yuan (about 1.06 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Major industrial firms refer to those with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan.

