Sinopec, China National Aviation Fuel Group to conduct restructuring

Xinhua) 10:05, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has approved the restructuring of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) and China National Aviation Fuel Group, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council said on Thursday.

