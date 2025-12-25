Listed companies in China reach 5,462 by end of November

Xinhua) 08:45, December 25, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of listed companies on the Chinese domestic stock market reached 5,462 as of November end, according to the China Association for Public Companies.

The Shanghai stock exchange had 2,296 listed companies as of the end of last month, Shenzhen had 2,881 and Beijing had 285.

State-owned holding and non-state-owned holding companies accounted for 27 percent and 73 percent, respectively, of these listed firms, with manufacturing and information transmission/software/information technology services, as well as wholesale and retail, being the top three sectors in terms of the number of listed companies, the data revealed.

In terms of market capitalization, there were 157 companies each with a market value exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14.19 billion U.S. dollars), and 1,693 companies each with a market value ranging from 10 billion to 100 billion yuan, the data showed.

