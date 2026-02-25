Factories and companies across China resume work after Spring Festival holiday

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows an offshore oil and gas platform in Bohai Oilfield. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Workers work on the herbicide filling production line of a company in Suiyang District, Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 24, 2026. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

A worker works at the workshop of a wind power equipment company in an economic and technological development zone in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2026. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

A worker works in the workshop of a brewery in Helan County, Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2026. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Workers work at a glass plant in Renshou County, Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 24, 2026. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Photo by Pan Jianyong/Xinhua)

A worker works in the workshop of a steel structure company in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 24, 2026. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Photo by Weng Guangjian/Xinhua)

A worker controls equipment to pour molten iron in a machinery manufacturing company in Jinhu County, Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2026. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Photo by Liang Debin/Xinhua)

A worker works in a woven bag manufacturing enterprise in Lianyun District, Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2026. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

Workers work at a plant of a dairy company in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2026. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

