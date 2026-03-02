China's Sun Yingsha, Wang Chuqin win singles titles at WTT Singapore Smash

Xinhua) 14:06, March 02, 2026

Sun Yingsha of China holds the champion trophy during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin captured the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the WTT Singapore Smash on Sunday.

In the women's singles semifinals, Sun defeated teammate Chen Yi 4-1 in the semifinals, while Wang Manyu overcame Germany's Sabine Winter by the same scoreline to set up an all-Chinese final.

The final match featured six competitive games, with Sun prevailing 4-2 to seal the championship.

After the match, Sun described the final against Wang as closely contested, saying that both players had given their all. Sun added that she was satisfied with her overall performance and pleased with her recovery from injury.

In the men's singles, Wang Chuqin faced France's Felix Lebrun in the semifinal. After dropping the opening game, he responded by taking the next four to win 4-1.

In the final, Wang delivered a dominant performance, defeating Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-ju 4-0 to secure the title.

Wang stated that in recent months he had made improvements physically, mentally and technically, which enabled him to maintain both the capability and motivation required to complete the tournament on a strong note.

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates after winning the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha (L) and Wang Manyu hold their trophies during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu (L) of China reacts during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China holds the champion trophy during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin (L) of China poses with Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei during the awarding ceremony after the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Men's singles champion Wang Chuqin (L) takes a selfie with women's singles champion Sun Yingsha after the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Men's singles champion Wang Chuqin (L) poses for photos with women's singles champion Sun Yingsha after the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China raises the trophy during the awarding ceremony of the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China raises the trophy during the awarding ceremony of the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates after winning the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

