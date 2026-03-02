China's Feng Peiyou breaks men's national record at Tokyo Marathon

Xinhua) 09:36, March 02, 2026

Feng Peiyou (C) of China competes in the men's elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

TOKYO, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese runner Feng Peiyou refreshed the men's marathon national record after clocking 2:05:58 at the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

With clear skies and favorable temperatures, Feng finished 11th, ranked first among all Asian runners in the elite men's race, beating home favorites Suguru Osako and Kengo Suzuki.

Feng improved on the previous national record of 2:06:57 set by He Jie at the 2024 Wuxi Marathon, becoming the first Chinese athlete to run under two hours and six minutes in a full marathon.

Ethiopia's Tadese Takele successfully defended the men's title in 2:03:37, edging Kenya's Geoffrey Toroitich and Alexander Mutiso.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the women's race in 2:14:29 to set a new course record, while Ethiopia's Bertukan Welde and Hawi Feysa finished second and third, respectively.

China's Lu Ying placed 12th in a personal best 2:26:35, followed by Li Zhixuan in the 13th place in 2:26:53, as multiple Chinese runners delivered solid performances under two and a half hours.

In the wheelchair races, China's Luo Xingchuan took silver in the men's event, while Zhou Zhaoqian finished third in the women's race.

Tadese Takele of Ethiopia competes during the men's elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tadese Takele (Front) of Ethiopia competes during the men's elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya competes in the women's elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Eden Rainbow-Cooper (L) of Britain and Zhou Zhaoqian of China compete in the women's wheelchair elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Bertukan Welde of Ethiopia competes in the women's elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Luo Xingchuan of China competes in the men's wheelchair elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Feng Peiyou of China competes in the men's elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Hawi Feysa of Ethiopia competes in the women's elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Marcel Hug of Switzerland competes in the men's wheelchair elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Watanabe Sho of Japan competes in the men's wheelchair elite race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

