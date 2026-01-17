Xiamen Marathon runners banned for smoking on course

Xinhua

XIAMEN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Two runners have been banned from future editions of the Xiamen Marathon after being caught smoking during this year's race, organizers said on Friday.

According to the statement from the Xiamen Marathon organizing committee, the two runners were seen smoking on the course. The committee then canceled their race results and banned them from participating in the 2027 and 2028 editions of the event.

Under the marathon's competition rules, smoking is listed among a range of inappropriate behaviors that can be punished with sanctions ranging from a warning to a lifetime ban.

In another case, two participants were disqualified for exchanging water bottles outside of official aid stations. The runner who received the water was disqualified, while the one who provided it received an official warning.

World Athletics' 2025 Competition Rules and Technical Rules 55.8.8 states that athletes may not receive refreshment or water outside official stations unless instructed to do so for medical reasons.

While passing supplies obtained at official stations is permitted, "any continuous support from an athlete to one or more others in such a way may be regarded as unfair assistance" and may lead to disqualification.

