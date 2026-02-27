We Are China

Humanoid robot performs at scenic area in Qingdao, E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 15:02, February 27, 2026

A humanoid robot performs during a myth-themed live-action show at a scenic area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

