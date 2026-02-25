Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, humanoid robots make debut in Wuhan, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 08:25, February 25, 2026

A humanoid robot grabs a piece of tofu in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026. A variety of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and humanoid robots made their debut at an event in Wuhan, showcasing the province's latest achievements of industries such as low-altitude economy and artificial intelligence. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Humanoid robots play football in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026.

Humanoid robots perform with a child in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026.

A visitor exits an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft cabin in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026.

A humanoid robot writes Chinese calligraphy in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026.

A visitor poses for photos with an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026.

A child views an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026.

Humanoid robots play football in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026.

