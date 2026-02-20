On stage and beyond, robots join China's New Year revelry

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- From the spotlight of the Spring Festival Gala to local cultural performances, increasingly nimble and versatile humanoid robots are making their mark across the country during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Four prominent rising humanoid robot startups, Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Noetix and MagicLab, took center stage at the Spring festival gala on Feb. 16, demonstrating advanced capabilities.

Beyond the gala, humanoid robots appeared in regional arts events. At a dance drama in east China's Jiangxi Province ahead of the new year, two robots joined performers in smooth and on-beat dances to popular tracks.

The robots, made by Shanghai EmbodyDeep Science and Technology Co., Ltd., were "guests" at the dance drama dedicated to Tiangong Kaiwu, a 17th-century Chinese encyclopedia of technology and industry.

"The performance itself pays homage to technology, and the robots joining the actors on stage showed us again how technology can amaze us," said Hu Jingchen, an audience member.

"Robots are not only industrial tools. They can also become digital actors and cultural symbols in the emerging art trends," said Shi Zhongwei, CEO of Shanghai EmbodyDeep, acknowledging the wider applications of robots in cultural scenarios.

The robots are also poised to team up with Anhui's Huangmei Opera troupe, reimagining classic performances to meet public cultural demand and help promote heritage, he added.

Ahead of the new year, the Shandong Robotics Industry Association hosted a dedicated gala featuring over 200 robots and robotic dogs in 19 programs spanning acrobatics, martial arts, dance and mini-dramas.

In the show, robots acted as drummers in opening acts, wielded fluorescent sticks and signs in sync with cues, or delivered humorous lines, eliciting awes and laughs from the audience.

The robots have been trained for two months in simulated scenarios before being put on stage, said Wang Shuang, deputy general manager of Rokae (Shandong), a robot maker.

Across Chinese cities, robot training facilities are accelerating intelligent development. At one Shandong robot school, robots receive daily training in 11 categories, including automotive parts sorting, industrial logistics, commercial services and home care.

"Our goal is to enable them to perceive and adapt to environments like humans," said Su Kairui, head of the Leju (Jinan) humanoid robot data training center.

Driven by AI advancements, the robotics sector has evolved faster than expected and embraced the transition from spectacles to daily life.

In 2025, China had over 140 humanoid robot manufacturers releasing more than 330 models, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

This Spring Festival, many families are choosing AI robots as festive purchases. Jinan resident Wang Yan bought one to keep pets company, help children practice English, and chat with elders.

"It's no longer just a toy. It's becoming a long-term, evolving AI companion," Wang said.

