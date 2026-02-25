Humanoid robot gently picks up tofu in precision test

(People's Daily App) 14:55, February 25, 2026

Locally developed humanoid robots showcased their skills in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, on Tuesday, the first working day after the Chinese New Year holiday. One highlight was a robot named "Jingchu," which demonstrated impressive precision by gently picking up a piece of tofu with its human-like robotic fingers. Equipped with an independently developed multidimensional electronic skin, the robot features high-precision tactile perception, resistance to magnetic interference, and millisecond-level low-latency signal response. Developers say its advanced sense of touch ranks among the most sophisticated in the world.

(Source: Hubei Media Group)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)