Chinese-made humanoid robots perform martial arts at Temple of Heaven

(People's Daily App) 14:45, February 26, 2026

After stealing the show at the 2026 Spring Festival Gala, Unitree Robotics' 50 humanoid robots—clad in festive red T-shirts—executed a flawless synchronized martial arts routine at Beijing's Temple of Heaven. Blending ancient tradition with cutting-edge tech, the display symbolized cultural heritage, innovation and warm New Year greetings.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)