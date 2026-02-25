Hong Kong to contribute in various areas under national 15th Five-Year Plan: HKSAR financial chief

HONG KONG, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) chief executive will lead a cross-bureau and interdepartmental task force for Hong Kong to proactively align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, and for the first time, to formulate Hong Kong's five-year plan, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, said on Wednesday.

When delivering the latest budget on Wednesday, Chan said that the 15th Five-Year Plan has given explicit support to Hong Kong in better integrating into and serving the overall national development, consolidating and enhancing its status as an international financial, shipping and trade center, while developing into an international I&T center and an international hub for high-caliber talent.

Chan said that Hong Kong can contribute to building a modern industrial system and accelerating high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology in the country.

With strong basic research capabilities, Chan said, Hong Kong possesses a unique edge in AI, life and health technology, fintech, as well as new materials and new energy. Being an international financial center, Hong Kong will drive "Finance+," capitalizing on its financial sector to better serve the real economy and industries with a competitive edge, and pressing ahead towards mutual empowerment of finance and innovation and technology.

Chan said that Hong Kong can proactively participate in the country's high-level opening-up. Under "one country, two systems," Hong Kong enjoys unique institutional strengths. With efficient aviation, shipping and logistics services, it serves as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" to help enterprises go global and attract external investment, fostering two-way trade and investment.

Hong Kong can bring together high-caliber talents from across the globe, Chan said. Hong Kong's world-class universities and internationalized environment are conducive to attracting and bringing in top global talent in various sectors, particularly leading scientific researchers from around the world. Chan added that the HKSAR government will also keep nurturing local talent, which aligns with the country's integrated development of education, technology and talent.

