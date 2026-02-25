Hong Kong targets city-wide AI use: financial secretary

February 25, 2026

HONG KONG, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong will promote industrial use of artificial intelligence (AI) so that all of its residents will ultimately adopt and be conversant with the technology, said Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, while delivering the 2026-27 budget on Wednesday.

Chan said he will establish and chair the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy to formulate strategies and create favorable conditions for AI to empower the transformation and development of industries.

The committee will comprise experts, academics, enterprises and industry park companies with an initial focus on life and health technology as well as embodied AI, Chan said.

