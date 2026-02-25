Hong Kong's operating account returns to surplus: financial secretary

Xinhua) 13:30, February 25, 2026

HONG KONG, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's operating account has returned to a surplus in the 2025-26 financial year as tax revenue increased on the back of a booming economy and capital market, said Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, while delivering the 2026-27 budget on Wednesday.

With the reinforced fiscal consolidation program gradually bearing fruit, Hong Kong's public finances have improved sooner than expected, said Chan.

"We expect Hong Kong's economy to sustain good momentum this year," Chan said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)