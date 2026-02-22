Chinese investment crucial for Serbian development: president
BELGRADE, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday underscored the crucial role of Chinese investment in Serbia's economic development during a visit to the country's eastern region.
Sustained Chinese involvement in key industrial projects is "of vital importance" for both local communities and the country as a whole, Vucic said in Bor, eastern Serbia.
The president highlighted the tangible impact of Chinese investment on employment and living standards, noting that the investment has preserved thousands of jobs and strengthened economic stability in the region.
Throughout his visit, Vucic said that maintaining and expanding Chinese investment is a cornerstone of Serbia's strategy for sustainable growth and modernization.
"Our goal is to develop our country together with our Chinese partners," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Serbian PM hails dynamic partnership with China
- A Serbian looking to cultivate more future Chinese football stars
- Serbian hoops to make a home in China
- Chinese premier congratulates Brnabic on re-election as Serbian PM
- Serbian President Vucic declares second mandate after elections
- Serbian expert says economic ties with China bolster resilience against COVID-19
- Chinese state councilor holds talks with Serbian first deputy PM
- Milutinovic praises work of Serbian football coaches in China
- Chinese FM meets Serbian counterpart
- Emergency declared in 13 Serbian areas due to heavy snow
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.