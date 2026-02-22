Chinese investment crucial for Serbian development: president

BELGRADE, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday underscored the crucial role of Chinese investment in Serbia's economic development during a visit to the country's eastern region.

Sustained Chinese involvement in key industrial projects is "of vital importance" for both local communities and the country as a whole, Vucic said in Bor, eastern Serbia.

The president highlighted the tangible impact of Chinese investment on employment and living standards, noting that the investment has preserved thousands of jobs and strengthened economic stability in the region.

Throughout his visit, Vucic said that maintaining and expanding Chinese investment is a cornerstone of Serbia's strategy for sustainable growth and modernization.

"Our goal is to develop our country together with our Chinese partners," he said.

