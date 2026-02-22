China becomes global box office champion so far in 2026

Xinhua) 09:21, February 22, 2026

People line up as they wait to watch a film at a cinema in Xiqing District of north China's Tianjin, Feb. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has overtaken North America as the world's top-grossing film market for the time being, with its 2026 box office revenue (including pre-sales) surpassing 7 billion yuan (about 970 million U.S. dollars) as of Saturday, slightly higher than North America's 938 million U.S. dollars, according to online ticketing platforms.

The country's strong box office performance has largely been driven by its ongoing Spring Festival holiday, which began on Feb. 15. So far, China's holiday ticketing revenue has exceeded 4.4 billion yuan, contributing over half of its total earnings this year.

During the nine-day holiday, a wide range of blockbuster films across different genres and themes premiered in theaters all over China, providing the perfect backdrop for family reunions and festive fun.

Topping the Spring Festival sales chart was "Pegasus 3," the third installment in director Han Han's racing-comedy franchise starring Shen Teng, one of China's most bankable comedic actors. The film has amassed more than two billion yuan since its debut.

The first two films in the series were released during the 2019 and 2024 Spring Festival seasons, grossing a combined 5 billion yuan.

Spy thriller "Scare Out," directed by Zhang Yimou, secured the second spot on the chart, with a box office revenue of 701 million yuan. It was immediately followed by "Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert," an action film featuring Chinese martial arts, with 577 million yuan.

