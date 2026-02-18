China's 2026 Spring Festival box office exceeds 1 bln yuan

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's 2026 Spring Festival box office, including presales, had topped 1 billion yuan (about 144 million U.S. dollars) by Tuesday morning, just three days into the nine-day holiday, according to industry data.

China's Spring Festival holiday period, which started this past Sunday, is one of the most consequential windows in the world's second-largest film market.

A diverse lineup of films have debuted during this year's holiday moviegoing season, spanning genres such as comedy, action, animation and science fiction, thereby offering audiences a rich and varied cinematic feast.

