Highlights of ski jumping competition round of nordic combined team sprint at Milan-Cortina

Xinhua) 09:56, February 20, 2026

Zhao Jiawen of China is seen during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Johannes Rydzek of Germany competes during the ski jumping competition round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Yamamoto Ryota of Japan competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Andreas Skoglund of Norway competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Zhao Zihe of China competes during the ski jumping competition round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Zhao Zihe of China competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Watabe Akito of Japan competes during the ski jumping competition round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Zhao Zihe of China competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Zhao Jiawen of China competes during the ski jumping competition round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Yamamoto Ryota of Japan competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)