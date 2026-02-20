Highlights of ski jumping competition round of nordic combined team sprint at Milan-Cortina
Zhao Jiawen of China is seen during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Johannes Rydzek of Germany competes during the ski jumping competition round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Yamamoto Ryota of Japan competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Andreas Skoglund of Norway competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Zhao Zihe of China competes during the ski jumping competition round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Zhao Zihe of China competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Watabe Akito of Japan competes during the ski jumping competition round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Zhao Zihe of China competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Zhao Jiawen of China competes during the ski jumping competition round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Yamamoto Ryota of Japan competes during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Star freeskier Gu Ailing survives scare to reach women's halfpipe final at Milan-Cortina Games
- Medal table at Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on February 19
- Day 13 Roundup: China's Ning wins 1,500m speed skating with Olympic record, skimo debuts at Milan-Cortina
- China's Ning upsets Stolz to win 1,500m speed skating gold at Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
- Team spirit powers China to historic team pursuit podium in speed skating at Milan-Cortina
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.