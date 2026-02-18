Team spirit powers China to historic team pursuit podium in speed skating at Milan-Cortina

Xinhua) 16:01, February 18, 2026

Liu Hanbin, Wu Yu, Li Wenhao and Ning Zhongyan of China celebrate after the speed skating men's team pursuit final B between China and the Netherlands at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

MILAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Unity and shared determination proved decisive as China claimed a breakthrough bronze medal in the men's speed skating team pursuit at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, Chinese skaters told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"We are first and foremost a united team, with a shared goal: to bring honor to our country. So we gave everything we had to achieve it," said Li Wenhao, a member of the four-skater squad alongside Ning Zhongyan, Liu Hanbin and Wu Yu.

China clocked 3 minutes and 41.38 seconds and edged the Netherlands by 0.09 seconds to take the bronze, its best-ever finish since the event was introduced to the Winter Games in 2006.

Ning stressed the importance of coordination. "We have to skate like a single line, every step in sync, so that air resistance is minimized and the lead skater can generate more power."

"When we beat our opponents, I knew that all our hard work had paid off: the team's coordination and each individual's performance. It was truly flawless," said Ning, who skated with Wu and Liu in the semifinal but did not feature in the final.

"The four of us have always supported and grown with each other," Li Wenhao said, adding that it is a team in which the experienced guide the newcomers, and everyone learns and develops together.

According to Li Yan, head coach of the middle and long-distance group of the Chinese team, the techniques, skating patterns and physical demands of the team pursuit differ significantly from those of individual events. To enhance performance, she introduced targeted training.

"I told the athletes that coordination has to be flawless. By 'flawless,' I mean precise timing and rhythm, and no skater should act independently. It means seamless transitions between teammates," she told Xinhua after the race.

Mental preparedness also posed challenges, as the skaters had never experienced such a training model before and occasionally felt hesitant.

"We have to believe in the power of conviction and trust what we are capable of. Before the competition, we held many meetings because changing habits is very difficult. I told them: when you hesitate, you've already lost," Li Yan recalled.

Liu, who had earlier delivered a record performance for China in the 5,000 meters, said he could barely hold himself together on the podium. After China advanced to the semifinals in the event on Sunday, he expected the team to deliver a special performance to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival.

"Today we won by 0.09 seconds, and winning by such a tiny margin is incredibly exciting. It makes the victory even more thrilling and worth celebrating. I'm very pleased with our performance," he said.

With the medal won on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse, Li Wenhao said it would serve as a surprise New Year's gift for everyone.

"This is just the beginning. I believe we can do even better at the next Games," he added.

Since 2006, the Dutch men's team has reached the podium four times in five editions. In contrast, China started relatively late in the speed skating team pursuit. It was not until the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics that China secured its first Olympic berth in the event, finishing eighth among the eight competing teams.

"It's a real encouragement for the Chinese speed skating team, as well as for all Chinese speed skaters and coaches," Ning said.

