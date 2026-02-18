Milan-Cortina Games features 1,500 Chinese volunteers, says organizers

Xinhua) 14:50, February 18, 2026

MILAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- About 1,500 Chinese volunteers are serving at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, forming "one of the largest and most active communities within the volunteer initiative," the organizing committee said on Tuesday.

Italian media reported that 18,000 volunteers are involved in the Games, including more than 2,000 from abroad, representing 98 countries and regions.

Chinese volunteers rank among the largest foreign contingents. They are assigned to competition venues, the Olympic Village and other operational sectors, contributing to event services and logistics support.

China has sent a 286-member delegation to the Milan-Cortina Games, including 126 athletes, marking the country's largest-ever participation at an overseas Winter Olympics. So far, China has won three silver and three bronze medals.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Kou Jie)